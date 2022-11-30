Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RH, GNRC, INTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 4,455 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 445,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 656,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring December 02, 2022, with 549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,900 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 14,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,600 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 214,809 contracts, representing approximately 21.5 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 33,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

