Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RGLD, BURL, XPO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD), where a total volume of 1,830 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 183,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 354,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 4,765 contracts, representing approximately 476,500 underlying shares or approximately 49% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 973,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 2,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,100 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
And XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO) saw options trading volume of 5,215 contracts, representing approximately 521,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,900 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RGLD options, BURL options, or XPO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
