Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RCUS, FRO, GPI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS), where a total of 7,383 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 738,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of RCUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,700 underlying shares of RCUS. Below is a chart showing RCUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Frontline Ltd (Symbol: FRO) options are showing a volume of 28,312 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of FRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 16,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FRO. Below is a chart showing FRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) saw options trading volume of 1,044 contracts, representing approximately 104,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 204,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,000 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RCUS options, FRO options, or GPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.