Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RCUS, FRO, GPI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS), where a total of 7,383 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 738,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of RCUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,700 underlying shares of RCUS. Below is a chart showing RCUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Frontline Ltd (Symbol: FRO) options are showing a volume of 28,312 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of FRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 16,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FRO. Below is a chart showing FRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) saw options trading volume of 1,044 contracts, representing approximately 104,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 204,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,000 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RCUS options, FRO options, or GPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: AIKI Historical Stock Prices
EWCO Options Chain
Funds Holding PRAY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.