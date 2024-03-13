Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RCL, CCL, DVN

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 124,588 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 29,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 34,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,300 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
