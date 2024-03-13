News & Insights

Markets
RCL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RCL, CCL, DVN

March 13, 2024 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total of 11,115 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 124,588 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 29,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 34,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,300 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, CCL options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 EZJ Split History
 AWF Historical Stock Prices
 WTT Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RCL
CCL
DVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.