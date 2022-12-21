Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RCL, ABNB, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total of 27,132 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.3% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,900 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 39,981 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,400 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 26,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RCL options, ABNB options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
