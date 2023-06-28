Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RBLX, RDFN, ARCB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total volume of 95,848 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.7% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 14,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) saw options trading volume of 24,144 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 104.7% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 5,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 590,800 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) saw options trading volume of 3,239 contracts, representing approximately 323,900 underlying shares or approximately 91.6% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 353,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,300 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

