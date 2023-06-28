Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RBLX, RDFN, ARCB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total volume of 95,848 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.7% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 14,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) saw options trading volume of 24,144 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 104.7% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 5,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 590,800 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) saw options trading volume of 3,239 contracts, representing approximately 323,900 underlying shares or approximately 91.6% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 353,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,300 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, RDFN options, or ARCB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: DRIP Returns Calculator
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TCFC
Funds Holding FINS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.