Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: R, UNP, CRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), where a total volume of 1,308 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 130,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,800 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 11,292 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 6,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,700 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) saw options trading volume of 4,013 contracts, representing approximately 401,300 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of CRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 769,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,200 underlying shares of CRI. Below is a chart showing CRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

