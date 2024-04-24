Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: R, UNP, CRI

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 11,292 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 6,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,700 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) saw options trading volume of 4,013 contracts, representing approximately 401,300 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of CRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 769,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,200 underlying shares of CRI. Below is a chart showing CRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for R options, UNP options, or CRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
