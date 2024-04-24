News & Insights

Markets
R

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: R, UNP, CRI

April 24, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), where a total volume of 1,308 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 130,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,800 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 11,292 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 6,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,700 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) saw options trading volume of 4,013 contracts, representing approximately 401,300 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of CRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 769,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,200 underlying shares of CRI. Below is a chart showing CRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for R options, UNP options, or CRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SMSI YTD Return
 NATR Insider Buying
 WETG Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

R
UNP
CRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.