Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: QTWO, CSCO, RBLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Q2 Holdings Inc (Symbol: QTWO), where a total volume of 5,526 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 552,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.8% of QTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 710,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,900 underlying shares of QTWO. Below is a chart showing QTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 144,748 contracts, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 17,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 72,457 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 75.8% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

