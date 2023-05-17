Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: QTWO, CSCO, RBLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Q2 Holdings Inc (Symbol: QTWO), where a total volume of 5,526 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 552,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.8% of QTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 710,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,900 underlying shares of QTWO. Below is a chart showing QTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 144,748 contracts, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 17,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 72,457 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 75.8% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QTWO options, CSCO options, or RBLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: FWRG Historical Stock Prices
CNYD Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PW
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.