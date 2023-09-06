Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, ETSY, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 40,395 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $114 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 2,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,400 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:
Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 16,662 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,500 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 84,629 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 12,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, ETSY options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
