Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PZZA, CSCO, PFE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total volume of 3,674 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 367,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 714,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,600 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 96,068 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,900 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 123,536 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 16,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

