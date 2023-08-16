News & Insights

Markets
PZZA

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PZZA, CSCO, PFE

August 16, 2023 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total volume of 3,674 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 367,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 714,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,600 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 96,068 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,900 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 123,536 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 16,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PZZA options, CSCO options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 UTHR shares outstanding history
 CUR YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of DFH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PZZA
CSCO
PFE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.