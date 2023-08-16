Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PZZA, CSCO, PFE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total volume of 3,674 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 367,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 714,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,600 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 96,068 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,900 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 123,536 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 16,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PZZA options, CSCO options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: UTHR shares outstanding history
CUR YTD Return
Institutional Holders of DFH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.