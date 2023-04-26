Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PYPL, MSCI, BMY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 40,821 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) options are showing a volume of 1,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 174,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of MSCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 414,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,400 underlying shares of MSCI. Below is a chart showing MSCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 26,438 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 3,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,000 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:
