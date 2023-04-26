News & Insights

Markets
PYPL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PYPL, MSCI, BMY

April 26, 2023 — 01:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 40,821 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) options are showing a volume of 1,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 174,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of MSCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 414,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,400 underlying shares of MSCI. Below is a chart showing MSCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 26,438 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 3,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,000 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, MSCI options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 LVLU market cap history
 Funds Holding XTL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PYPL
MSCI
BMY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.