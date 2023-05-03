Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PYPL, FSLY, PRTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 52,690 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) options are showing a volume of 14,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,200 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prothena Corp plc (Symbol: PRTA) saw options trading volume of 1,862 contracts, representing approximately 186,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of PRTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 348,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,700 underlying shares of PRTA. Below is a chart showing PRTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

