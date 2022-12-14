Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PWR, NKE, TMO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR), where a total of 3,181 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 318,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 753,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 27,590 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) saw options trading volume of 5,765 contracts, representing approximately 576,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,400 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

