Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: POOL, URI, CVX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), where a total volume of 1,931 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 193,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,600 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 2,735 contracts, representing approximately 273,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $485 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 33,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 6,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 655,600 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

