Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PNC, DOW, DFS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total of 11,004 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.7% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,000 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 23,230 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,200 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) saw options trading volume of 10,586 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,000 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PNC options, DOW options, or DFS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
