Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PNC, DD, EA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total of 22,747 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,800 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 14,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 2,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,100 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:
And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 8,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 828,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,900 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PNC options, DD options, or EA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Railroads Dividend Stocks
IQ Stock Predictions
ARP Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.