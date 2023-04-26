Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PNC, DD, EA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total of 22,747 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,800 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 14,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 2,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,100 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 8,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 828,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,900 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

