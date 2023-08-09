Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PMVP, SRPT, URI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: PMVP), where a total of 2,025 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 202,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of PMVP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 382,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of PMVP. Below is a chart showing PMVP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) options are showing a volume of 4,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 485,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 935,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,200 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 4,150 contracts, representing approximately 415,000 underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 802,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PMVP options, SRPT options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
