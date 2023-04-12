Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PLTK, RLAY, TEAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK), where a total of 8,240 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 824,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of PLTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 7,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 713,000 underlying shares of PLTK. Below is a chart showing PLTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Relay Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RLAY) options are showing a volume of 5,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 555,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of RLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,300 underlying shares of RLAY. Below is a chart showing RLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 8,910 contracts, representing approximately 891,000 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 1,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,500 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

