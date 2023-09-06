Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PLMR, IRBT, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palomar Holdings Inc (Symbol: PLMR), where a total volume of 1,615 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 161,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 151.1% of PLMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 106,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of PLMR. Below is a chart showing PLMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 3,469 contracts, representing approximately 346,900 underlying shares or approximately 143.2% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 242,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,000 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 26,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,600 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLMR options, IRBT options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.