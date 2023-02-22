Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PINS, TOL, MDGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total of 90,887 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.5% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 28,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) options are showing a volume of 8,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 849,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,600 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) options are showing a volume of 1,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 198,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

