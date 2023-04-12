Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PINS, FDX, RL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total volume of 49,255 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 12,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 15,041 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) saw options trading volume of 4,406 contracts, representing approximately 440,600 underlying shares or approximately 49% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
