Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PINS, DDOG, TGNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total volume of 72,898 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 25,137 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,000 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) saw options trading volume of 8,170 contracts, representing approximately 817,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of TGNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,200 underlying shares of TGNA. Below is a chart showing TGNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
