Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PINS, CMPR, DKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total of 74,447 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.1% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 20,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
Cimpress PLC (Symbol: CMPR) options are showing a volume of 852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 85,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.4% of CMPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 100,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of CMPR. Below is a chart showing CMPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 104,700 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 9,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 992,200 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PINS options, CMPR options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Good Cheap Growth Stocks To Buy
Institutional Holders of UMAR
ETFs Holding AAPL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.