Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PINS, CMPR, DKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total of 74,447 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.1% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 20,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Cimpress PLC (Symbol: CMPR) options are showing a volume of 852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 85,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.4% of CMPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 100,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of CMPR. Below is a chart showing CMPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 104,700 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 9,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 992,200 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PINS options, CMPR options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

