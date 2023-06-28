Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PINS, BXP, SMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total volume of 66,868 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.5% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 4,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,300 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) saw options trading volume of 11,239 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of BXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,600 underlying shares of BXP. Below is a chart showing BXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) options are showing a volume of 4,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 472,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,600 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

