Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PINS, BXP, SMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total volume of 66,868 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.5% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 4,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,300 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) saw options trading volume of 11,239 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of BXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,600 underlying shares of BXP. Below is a chart showing BXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) options are showing a volume of 4,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 472,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,600 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PINS options, BXP options, or SMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding STGW
GM DMA
Funds Holding CRGE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.