Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PII, SPOT, ASO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII), where a total volume of 4,422 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 442,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.7% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 516,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,000 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 13,891 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 84.7% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 2,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 12,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.1% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,200 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PII options, SPOT options, or ASO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CLWT Average Annual Return
Funds Holding CPHI
ROLL shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.