Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PII, SPOT, ASO

August 30, 2023 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII), where a total volume of 4,422 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 442,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.7% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 516,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,000 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 13,891 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 84.7% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 2,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 12,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.1% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,200 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PII options, SPOT options, or ASO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

