Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PII, QLYS, HELE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII), where a total of 2,854 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 285,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.5% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month of 471,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,100 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Qualys, Inc. (Symbol: QLYS) saw options trading volume of 1,925 contracts, representing approximately 192,500 underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of QLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 325,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,000 underlying shares of QLYS. Below is a chart showing QLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 3,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 304,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,200 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
