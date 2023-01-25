Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PG, V, WWE

January 25, 2023 — 03:25 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total of 38,261 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 29,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,500 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE) saw options trading volume of 8,448 contracts, representing approximately 844,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,600 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PG options, V options, or WWE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

