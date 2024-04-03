Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PG, ADBE, MCD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total of 27,917 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024 , with 3,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,100 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 22,726 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $575 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $575 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 14,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

