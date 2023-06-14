Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PFSI, KBH, LITE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), where a total volume of 2,187 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 218,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.5% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 333,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

KB Home (Symbol: KBH) options are showing a volume of 8,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 883,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 9,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 923,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,400 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFSI options, KBH options, or LITE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.