Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PFSI, KBH, LITE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), where a total volume of 2,187 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 218,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.5% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 333,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
KB Home (Symbol: KBH) options are showing a volume of 8,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 883,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 9,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 923,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,400 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PFSI options, KBH options, or LITE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NODK
Edwards Lifesciences market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IGTA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.