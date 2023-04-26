Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PFE, FIVE, RIOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total volume of 86,788 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 796,800 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 3,572 contracts, representing approximately 357,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 796,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,000 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 109,860 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 11,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

