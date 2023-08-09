Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PETQ, COIN, MGNI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PetIQ Inc (Symbol: PETQ), where a total of 1,172 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 117,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.8% of PETQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 183,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,200 underlying shares of PETQ. Below is a chart showing PETQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 100,753 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 7,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,200 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) saw options trading volume of 7,181 contracts, representing approximately 718,100 underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,800 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
