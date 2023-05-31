News & Insights

Markets
PEP

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PEP, KHC, DLTR

May 31, 2023 — 02:11 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total of 51,664 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 17,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 46,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 35,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 13,815 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $138 strike put option expiring June 23, 2023, with 2,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,600 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PEP options, KHC options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Chase Coleman
 Institutional Holders of TIS
 Funds Holding SPAX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEP
KHC
DLTR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.