Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PEP, KHC, DLTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total of 51,664 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 17,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 46,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 35,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 13,815 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $138 strike put option expiring June 23, 2023, with 2,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,600 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:
