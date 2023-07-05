Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PENN, WOLF, MP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total volume of 24,930 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.1% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 2,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,400 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) saw options trading volume of 20,182 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,800 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 24,462 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 77.4% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,600 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PENN options, WOLF options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Monthly Dividend Paying REITs
Institutional Holders of SURE
ETFs Holding CFRX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.