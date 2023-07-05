News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PENN, WOLF, MP

July 05, 2023 — 04:25 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total volume of 24,930 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.1% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 2,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,400 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) saw options trading volume of 20,182 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,800 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 24,462 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 77.4% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,600 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

