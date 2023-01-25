Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PBF, CELH, HES

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF), where a total of 13,592 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.4% of PBF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,300 underlying shares of PBF. Below is a chart showing PBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 5,162 contracts, representing approximately 516,200 underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 854,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 8,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 850,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
