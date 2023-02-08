Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PAYC, WIX, VOYA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC), where a total of 2,145 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 214,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 418,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,500 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
Wix.com Ltd. (Symbol: WIX) saw options trading volume of 3,118 contracts, representing approximately 311,800 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of WIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 613,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,300 underlying shares of WIX. Below is a chart showing WIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA) options are showing a volume of 7,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 711,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of VOYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,300 underlying shares of VOYA. Below is a chart showing VOYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
