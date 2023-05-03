Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PAYC, KHC, HD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC), where a total of 2,095 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 209,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 461,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,500 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 25,527 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 2,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,500 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 14,399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 1,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
