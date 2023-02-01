Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PATK, REGN, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK), where a total of 896 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 89,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of PATK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 165,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of PATK. Below is a chart showing PATK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 3,348 contracts, representing approximately 334,800 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 620,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $860 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 8,795 contracts, representing approximately 879,500 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,800 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
