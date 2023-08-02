Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, WMT, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 32,840 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 2,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 29,423 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 4,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,200 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 4,350 contracts, representing approximately 435,000 underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 767,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
