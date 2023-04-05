Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OZK, POOL, CAG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK), where a total of 13,750 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.8% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,300 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) options are showing a volume of 1,643 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 164,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,300 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) options are showing a volume of 21,562 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of CAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 6,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,300 underlying shares of CAG. Below is a chart showing CAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
