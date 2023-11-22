Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OMI, ALXO, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI), where a total of 4,585 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 458,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of OMI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 880,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,200 underlying shares of OMI. Below is a chart showing OMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALXO) saw options trading volume of 1,494 contracts, representing approximately 149,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of ALXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 299,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ALXO. Below is a chart showing ALXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 8,116 contracts, representing approximately 811,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OMI options, ALXO options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
