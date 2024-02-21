Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, ETSY, COST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 826,562 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 82.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 168.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 49.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1300 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 26,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1300 strike highlighted in orange:
Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 54,247 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 147% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 21,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $735 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 4,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $735 strike highlighted in orange:
