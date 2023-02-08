Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, BTU, NFLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 661,668 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 66.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 131.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 50.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 66,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 48,248 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 130.3% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 6,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,900 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 130,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 11,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, BTU options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.