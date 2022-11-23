Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, ALB, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 429,393 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 42.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 51,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 8,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 890,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,300 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 16,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 4,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
