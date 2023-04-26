Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NSSC, PTEN, WIRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC), where a total volume of 2,492 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 249,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.2% of NSSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,500 underlying shares of NSSC. Below is a chart showing NSSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) options are showing a volume of 17,616 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 17,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE) saw options trading volume of 1,051 contracts, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of WIRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 201,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,300 underlying shares of WIRE. Below is a chart showing WIRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NSSC options, PTEN options, or WIRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SPW Historical Stock Prices
IART Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of HYMU
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.