Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NSSC, PTEN, WIRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC), where a total volume of 2,492 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 249,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.2% of NSSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,500 underlying shares of NSSC. Below is a chart showing NSSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) options are showing a volume of 17,616 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 17,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE) saw options trading volume of 1,051 contracts, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of WIRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 201,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,300 underlying shares of WIRE. Below is a chart showing WIRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

