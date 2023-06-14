Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, NSC, MCD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 8,232 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 823,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $595 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $595 strike highlighted in orange:
Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) options are showing a volume of 6,062 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 606,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,600 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 11,724 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
