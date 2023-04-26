News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NOC, SBUX, MCD

April 26, 2023 — 01:39 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total of 5,874 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 587,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.1% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 630,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,400 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 41,459 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 86.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,500 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 20,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $292.50 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $292.50 strike highlighted in orange:

