Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NOC, EA, JOBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total volume of 3,195 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 319,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 736,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,900 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 8,655 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 865,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,300 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:
And Joby Aviation Inc (Symbol: JOBY) options are showing a volume of 28,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of JOBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JOBY. Below is a chart showing JOBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
