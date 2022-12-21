Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NKE, KMX, BILL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 285,805 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 356.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 12,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 53,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 250.4% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 4,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,200 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 19,819 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 130.8% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 7,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,800 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKE options, KMX options, or BILL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
