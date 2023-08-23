Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NKE, AVGO, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 69,003 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 2,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,600 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 18,366 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 95.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $820 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 842 contracts, representing approximately 84,200 underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 130,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2700 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2700 strike highlighted in orange:

