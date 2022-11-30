Markets
NFLX

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, HZNP, CMG

November 30, 2022 — 03:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 363,271 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 36.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 428.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 19,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) options are showing a volume of 98,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 385.5% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 14,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 8,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 885,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 335.5% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1600 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1600 strike highlighted in orange:

